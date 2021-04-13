Scooters catching on in Downtown Jacksonville as city nears vote on ordinance expanding program

Council members are moving a step closer to expanding the number of companies offering the rides from four to six.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When the sun sets, Jacksonville's downtown lights up and becomes scooter city.

"I welcome the foot traffic for sure," said downtown business owner Alexis Lior. 'I just want people to be safe."

Electric scooters are growing in popularity, and the city of Jacksonville is taking notice.

Council members are moving a step closer to expanding the number of companies offering the rides from four to six. Lior supports the idea of having something new, but warns of dangers including using public roads and right-of-ways.

"There is no traffic lane," Loir said. "So, you are riding it at your own risk, but you definitely need to be careful."

The city is also proposing to increase how many scooters can fit into the corrals, from five to 12. The increase will allow more people to properly store the scooters instead of abandoning them on sidewalks or in the grass.

"That first month, there is definitely that feeling out period," said Edward Sun with SPIN.

SPIN is one of the companies doing business with the city and held a safety demonstration outside City Hall late last month giving riders a feel of proper scooter handling and safety.

They have no plans of slowing down.

"The way things are progressing, this is something that we are definitely excited to do moving forward," Sun said.