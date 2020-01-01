A GoFundMe has been established to help set up a memorial for 49-year-old Vivian James, as the teacher found dead inside of a Westside home last week.

James worked as a science teacher at Atlantic Coast High School, and many say that she left a huge mark on both the faculty and students.

Thank you for spreading the word to our community about the impact Vivian James made on thousands of lives in Jacksonville over the past 20 plus years," wrote Chad Cushnir, a TV production teacher at the high school. "As you know, everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her is devastated that we lost her way too soon."

Now the school is spearheading efforts to raise money to build a permanent memorial for James in the courtyard at ACHS. Their plans include paving a small area, adding benches and tables, and adding a plaque that ensures her life will be celebrated for many years to come at a school she made a huge impact at.

"We are also asking for assistance that any local companies or professionals would be willing to provide in donating labor and/or materials for this project," wrote Cushnir. "The GoFundMe account at the link below allows anyone to make a financial contribution, and it has my contact information for anyone willing to help us build a shrine to our beloved Stingray."

Click here to visit the GoFundMe.

Police suspect foul play in her death after she was discovered by a friend around 7:41 a.m. last Saturday,

JSO did not disclose how she died but said the case is being investigated as a homicide. It is believed that she had been dead inside the home for about 48 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845 TIPS.