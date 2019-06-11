JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools has fired a school safety officer, saying he admitted pointing a realistic replica of a gun at the head of a Ribault High School student who has cognitive deficiencies.

Joshua Gwynes received a notice informing him, “Your conduct as an employee of Duval County Public Schools has been deemed unacceptable and requires formal administrative action recommending termination of your employment.”

The incident happened April 30, 2019, when Gwynes was responding to reports of a student with a firearm, the school district said, but other officers determined it was a replica before Gwynes arrived.

“Your actions were unacceptable for a police officer, and goes directly towards the emotional and mental abuse of the student, regardless whether the student possessed the mental capacity to fully understand the impact of your actions,” the district’s statement said.

The statement also said the officer went against commonly understood law enforcement training principles.

"It is standard law enforcement training that a firearm is never pointed at anyone, loaded or unloaded, real or replica, except in sanctioned training or in an actual imminent life or death situation," the statement said.