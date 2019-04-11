JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 20 years, a school of the arts in Downtown Jacksonville has plans to expand. The principal of LaVilla School of the Arts announced plans to add an amphitheater and sculpture garden at an event showcasing the school's new mural Sunday.

The theater and garden were part of the original plan two decades ago. According to the principal, Lianna Knight, they couldn't afford it, though, because of budget cuts.

Sunday kicked off plans for parents and community members close to the middle school to fundraise a little more than $1 million for the project. According to Knight, the expansion will benefit not just the students, but the city too.

"I definitely think it will enhance what our kids are already doing here at LaVilla," she said. "It will give us another performance venue. It can serve as an outdoor classroom and definitely be a way for us to tie into the Jacksonville community."

Teachers and students celebrated the school's 20th anniversary at the event Sunday, unveiling a mural painted by local artist Jason Tetlak. According to Knight, the construction company that built the school paid for the mural. The company, The Haskell Company, also paid for the landscaping outside of the school. The project was part of the company's "Green Apple Day of Service" where employees volunteer in the community.

"When [The Haskell Company] were here during our planning process, they said we need some color outside," Knight said. "It needs to match what’s going on inside the building because it’s very colorful and there’s a lot of student artwork."

The gardens as part of the landscaping are dedicated to Preston Haskell, the founder of The Haskell Company.

Duval County Public Schools' superintendent and some school board members were at the event. First Coast News was the only local media at the event and had a chance to talk exclusively with Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene and the school board members about the district's lawsuit against the city for delaying a sales tax referendum that would repair the city’s schools.

“Regardless if we disagree on philosophically where the money should come from [to repair the schools] or who should vote here or there, I’m continuing to have conversations with council members in my area and council members that I have a relationship with to let them know that we’re still wanting to move forward with this conversation and figuring out how we can get there," school board member Darryl Willie said. "So, the conversation is still happening. We’re moving forward because our kids deserve it."

First Coast News will have more of the school district's reactions on First Coast News at 11 p.m. Sunday.