A Duval County Public School librarian was arrested Wednesday on one count of grand theft.

The district says Pamela G. Drinkwater was a school librarian at Cedar Hills Elementary School.

The details surrounding her arrest are unclear at this time. First Coast News has requested a copy of her arrest report.

The district says Drinkwater has been an employee with Duval County Public Schools since January 2008.

She will be reassigned from her school-based duties while the district’s Office of Professional Standards conducts its investigation..

Cedar Hills parents have been informed of this incident through a school-wide call.

The call from Principal Marva McKinney is below:

Hello Cedar Hills families, this is Principal McKinney calling to share some unfortunate news with you regarding employee conduct at our school. I am disappointed to have to inform you that, today, our Duval County School Police arrested our librarian on one charge of grand theft.

Due to internal and external investigations surround this situation, I cannot share any further information, but I can tell you that the staff member will be reassigned from her school duties pending the outcome of the internal investigation by our Office of Professional Standards.

At Cedar Hills and throughout the district, we have very high standards for employee conduct. Behavior of this type is not tolerated and we will always cooperate fully with internal and external investigations when necessary. Again, I am disappointed to have to share this with you, but I knew it would concern you as a parent, and therefore I wanted to make you aware.

Thanks for all you do to support our learning community here at Cedar Hills. If you have questions or other feedback, always feel free to connect with me through the school. Thanks and have a great rest of the day.