As Alan Hall walked through the halls of San Jose Academy and Preparatory High School, he double-checked that the classrooms and security were in order before students return next week.

The school stepped up safety measures after the mass shooting in Parkland last year. Four staff members, none who are teachers, have firearms training. At least one of them is in the building on any school day.

“We’ve gotten to a place, unfortunately, that these measures are almost just as vital as what you teach curriculum wise,” Hall, the CEO of the San Jose Academy and Preparatory High School, said.

The safety measures include a lockdown system, 155 cameras on campus and swipe access into every room. All staff members have a button they keep on a lanyard around their necks that, if hit, initiates a code red lockdown, sets off the alarm system and calls JSO.

Those four staff members who have firearms training keep up their training using paint rounds instead of ammunition, and targets set up in classrooms.

”The old adage that practice makes perfect, well again, if it’s a skill and you don’t continue to train it … you can go to the shooting range and shoot static all day long," Hall said. "That’s good, but that’s not the whole thing, so we wanted to bring it one step further and involve the classroom part of that."

They practice during the summer when teachers and students aren’t in the building, he said.

“We want to train at the very closest point of realism,” Hall said.

During the year, school leaders use the group District Force Security to help conduct active shooter drills for students and teachers. Hall said District Force also prompted him to install many of the safety features in the school.

“The kids have been very appreciative been very thankful," Hall said. "They know that that’s one thing that is eliminated from their day to day worries [worrying about safety]. They’re more worried about what’s going on in the classroom as far as the material they’re learning, and not whether or not they’re going to be safe in doing it."

On top of the physical safety measures, the school also has a full-time counselor for students.

District Force Security offers active shooter training for schools, companies and other groups. The group also evaluates properties to see how safe they are and gives advice on what to do during potential threats, among other services.

“I think the biggest thing we have to fight through when we’re teaching the public is basically that shock that shock and awe of the situation,” Greg Foxworth, a project manager for District Force, said.

According to Foxworth, they started the company in April of 2018 after Parkland. The employees are made up of former law enforcement officers. Foxworth said after shootings around the country, they see an increase in calls from companies asking about trainings.

“The world is becoming more dangerous and it’s something we’ve had to deal with throughout time. Thankfully, there are people who want to combat bad in this world still,” Foxworth said.

One of the companies that has gone through seminars with District Force is Hylant Insurance. According to Anne Borngesser, a client executive at the company, the company hosts seminars throughout the year on topics employees are interested in. She said when they gauged employees' interests, active shooter seminar as a topic for a seminar came up several times.

“You see it in the news all the time, that there’s a shooter in the workplace. There’s a shooter in restaurants. There’s a shooter in schools. People just need to know what to do and how to protect themselves," Borngesser said.

She said they learned how to barricade their back door, how to protect themselves in case of a threat and what their vulnerabilities are.

"I think we feel like we have the fundamentals of what we have to do [in an active shooter situation]. I think we feel like there’s always more [we can learn]," she said.

"We all approach coming into work a little differently and leaving at night too," Borngesser said.

Employees at Hylant are planning an active shooter drill with District Force too.

Since last year, Foxworth said they’ve done more than 50 training sessions in and around the Jacksonville area, informing groups about ways to stay safer.