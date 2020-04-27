ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County School District confirmed Monday that two Creekside High School students died in a car crash in Suwannee County over the weekend.

Jacob Llana, 18, and Aurelia St. Jean, 16, died Saturday after the car they were traveling in crashed into a tree on I-10 at the Suwannee County line.

Creekside High School released the following statement:

"It is with heavy heart that we communicate the passing of senior, Jacob Llana and sophomore, Aurelia St. Jean. Our hearts go out to the Llana family and the St. Jean family at this difficult time.

We have virtual resources available for students that may need assistance. If your student would like to talk with a counselor, please have them complete the form below and a counselor will set up a time to call them during normal school hours. https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=V9CzsxL8P0-S9HK-boRDUXUkVQhJs8hLk7BDRF2dy0NUREVMSjIyRkRJREhaTkNVWDUzTzlRSjcwRC4u

Additionally we have resources available on the CHS website at https://www-chs.stjohns.k12.fl.us/guidance/mental-health-resources/

Our prayers go out to all the families impacted by this tragedy and we remain dedicated in supporting the needs of our students, staff and community."

Florida Highway Patrol said the car the teens were in was traveling west on I-10 near Adams Road when it started to drift left into the grass median. The report says the driver, Llana, over-corrected and steered too hard back to the right, leaving the roadway and striking a tree with its right side.

Both Llana and St. Jean were pronounced dead at the scene.

