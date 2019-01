JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County School bus crashed into a restaurant at an Arlington shopping center Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at Wally's Gyros and Subs at Cesery Boulevard and Cesery Terrace. No children were on board, JSO said. A witness told First Coast News the driver was not seriously injured.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

