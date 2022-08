Officials said the crash happened on Duval Station Road sometime in the afternoon hours.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two children and one adult were rushed to a hospital Thursday after a school bus crash on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Officials said the crash happened on Duval Station and Starratt Roads sometime in the afternoon hours.

At this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown. It's also unclear how the crash occurred.