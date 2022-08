The accident happened Monday morning on Townsend Blvd and Ft. Caroline Rd, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road.

No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School.