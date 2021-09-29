Clay County school bus with 26 students on board veers to avoid hitting cat, crashes into mailbox

The crash happened on Whisper Creek Boulevard around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt, according to FHP.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

A bus driver, 26 students and, presumably, a cat, are safe after a crash Wednesday morning in Clay County.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus was traveling eastbound on Whisper Creek Boulevard near Ravens Trace Lane in Middleburg at around 7:45 a.m.

A cat ran across the road in front of the school bus, causing the driver to veer left, then back right, to avoid hitting the animal, the report says. This caused the right rear side of the bus to crash into a mailbox.