School board, commissioners approve new districts in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in St. Johns County have approved a new redistricting plan.

According to St. Johns County Schools, both the city commissioners and the school board voted unanimously for Plan B-1 during their own separate meetings Thursday.

The Florida Constitution requires that after each decennial census the Board of County Commissioners "shall divide the county into districts of contiguous territory as nearly equal in population as practicable."

As St. Johns County continues to be one of the fast-growing counties in Florida, the plan will reshape the district and allow for communities to be equally served and represented by commissioners.

The plan doesn't change where a child goes to school but could affect who represents the district a resident lives in.