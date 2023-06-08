Scholarship program for those in recovery expands to Jacksonville area

The Mark Garwood Foundation is awarding scholarships to adults committed to long-term sobriety.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Turning their pain into purpose, a South Florida couple is carrying on their son’s legacy by offering hope and a path forward for adults in recovery who want to stay clean.

The foundation they started in their son’s memory is now expanding to Jacksonville, and they are accepting applications for their scholarship program.

Mark Garwood was just 24 when he died in 2014 after a battle with addiction.

“There was never a time when he wouldn't give up his own well-being to help friends, even in the depths of his addiction,” John Garwood said. “So, we take that as sort of the inspiration for us to continue to give back.”

John Garwood says his son’s life started to spiral after he was assaulted in college during a pickup basketball game.

“He was hospitalized for about three days, and the oral surgeon provided OxyContin and once he got on OxyContin. He was on it for about a five-year run,” John Garwood said.

Mark wanted to get clean and was determined to get his life back on track, but in 2014 he relapsed.

“The last text message we received from our son said, ‘My God has shown me forgiveness and strength. And that's what I want to portray on to others’,” Erica Garwood said.

“Addiction is a very cunning and baffling situation. And we lost him. So, you know, that was a horrible moment for us,” John Garwood said. “But that was where our foundation really got its start.

Erica and John Garwood started the Mark Garwood Foundation to help men and women in recovery achieve their dreams and goals by providing them with educational scholarships.

“We came to realize that we could do something very positive in Mark's name and build a legacy of service and giving back to the recovery community because we got to know a lot of the people that he was associated with as he was journeying out of the darkness and trying to get his life back,” John Garwood said.

So far, they've awarded more than $325,000 dollars in financial aid to those in South Florida.

“We offered our very first scholarship, a Phoenix scholarship is what we call it, rising from the ashes, in 2015. And we're proud to say that this past year, she graduated with a BA in nursing, “ Erica Garwood said. “She realized her dream. And that was the start of it.”

The Garwoods say they are thrilled to be able to bring their program to the Jacksonville area.

“Our scholarship is a $5,000 scholarship to begin with if you want to go to a trade school, vocation, college education. It doesn't matter to us,” Erica Garwood said. “It is whatever your dream is, and it doesn’t matter what your age group is either. The average age of our recipients currently is probably in their mid-30s. And I have a grandma in her late 40s, who's going back to school too.”

The Garwoods believe recovery plus education is the recipe for success. They say 90% of their scholarship recipients remain sober while in their program.

“We don't care whatever's happened in your past, that doesn't matter to us at all. We want to know from where you are now and how we can help you move forward,” Erica Garwood said.

For those who get out of rehab and wonder what's next, the Garwoods says their foundation is here to help, as they remember their son who loved Batman.

“Batman is the only superhero who doesn't have superpowers. He uses the tools around him to change darkness into light. So, we tell the recovery communities we're talking to them be Batman, you have the tools use them.”

If you are recovering from substance abuse and interested in applying for a Phoenix Scholarship from the Mark Garwood Foundation, the deadline is June 15.

Applicants must be actively participating in a recognized recovery program and live in the Jacksonville area.