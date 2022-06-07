General manager shares reason why Scarlett O'Hara's, Dos Gatos closed in St. Augustine

The manager lead both bars for less than six months

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It is the end of an era for two local businesses.

The owners of Scarlett O'Haras and Dos Gatos say they both closed because of rising prices and the pandemic's effect on tourism.

However, management told First Coast News the owners of the business and properties could not agree on a long-term lease.

Since Scarlett's recent closing, Tricia O'Quinn answered more than 100 calls inquiring about employment of crew members and confirmation that it is officially closed.

At Scarlett, customers and employees say a ghost lives upstairs, but the common area, downstairs, is a shell of what it used to be. The only customers keeping O'Quinn company are portraits of Vivien Leigh.

"People have been here for many, many years working together," O'Quinn said. "This is what they've known. This is a second home to them."

O'Quinn's role as general manager lasted less than six months, but the impressions made at bars will live on.

"You're not coming here for a plate of chicken wings and glass of coke. You're coming here because you wanna see that ghost bar. You want to see this building [Scarlett O'Hara]," O'Quinn added.

She said they wanted to keep working, but she's helping her crew find jobs.