The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is warning Interlachen-area residents of a scam where a man is reportedly going door-to-door to homes affected by last week's severe weather and tornado.

The man is telling residents that they can receive a new roof if they mail $6,000 and put a claim through insurance, the sheriff's office said.

"So far we know this person has targeted two elderly residents, but there may be more," deputies said in a Facebook post. "Please share this information with residents, friends and family. We do not want anyone to lose their hard-earned savings!"

The sheriff's office is also asking the public for help getting a better description of the scammer. They ask if you have any video from home surveillance to turn it in to them.

If you have any information, call Detective Reynolds at 386-329-0832 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477.