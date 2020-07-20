SCAM ALERT | Man claims to be Flagler detective, demands payment to avoid arrest

The sheriff's office said it didn't have a "Detective Hamilton" employed and that they would never ask a fee to avoid being arrested.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is warning the public Monday of a phone scam where a man claims to be a detective requesting payment in order to avoid arrest.

FCSO said it received several complaints about a man posing as "Detective Hamilton" working for the sheriff's office. The man then tells the victim that they are part of an active investigation, and in order to avoid arrest, they must pay a fine, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

In one instance, for example, the man ordered a $900 fine be paid to avoid arrest, FCSO said.

The sheriff's office said it does not have anyone employed with the name Hamilton. It added that they will never request a fee be paid in order to avoid arrest.

"If this ever occurs, it is a scam," deputies said in the release.

"If you have any question about whether a Deputy Sheriff works for our agency, call us and verify it," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "We will never ask you for money to avoid jail time or being arrested."