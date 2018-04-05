ORANGE PARK, Fla -- We love our pups like they're our family, so it's particularly troubling to learn that 50 percent of dogs over the age of 10 will get cancer, according to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation.

But there is a new cancer treatment available on our First Coast. It's been used on people for years. It's called stereotactic radiation.

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Tracy LaDue in Orange Park at PetCure says the technique saves organs and tissue around the cancer because it's targeted radiation.

Dr. LaDue believes there are several advantages. She says, "We can treat lung tumors now and deep-seeded brain tumors that are not operable."

She says the technique also is easier on dogs and cats because it requires far fewer times the pets have to go under anesthesia.

With conventional radiation, she says, a dog would have to come in almost daily for four weeks. That's about 19-20 times to be under "sleepy meds" or anesthesia.

Compare that, she says, to stereotactic radiation. In that case, the pets need only 1-3 treatments.

Kiki is a lab rescue belonging to a couple from Orlando. They drove up to Orange Park to get treatments for Kiki. She has sarcoma in her wrist.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Without treatment, she'd likely have her leg amputated.

Dr. LaDue says surgery couldn't get all the cancer cells. But with one stereotactic radiation treatment, Dr. LaDue says the hope is, "We sterilize all the remaining cancer cells and she's going to live a long and happy life."

Since August her practice has treated 103 dogs and cats. Nationwide the new radiation strategy has treated about 1500 patients.

Dr. LaDue says it is too early for a lot of published studies to review how successful the treatment may be, but she says one study is out showing adrenal tumors with no surgery and stereotactic radiation alone produced an average "survival rate of 1000 days." That's almost an extra three years for a dog's life. She says that's very encouraging.

How much does it cost? Kiki's bill will be about $8,700. If the family had pet insurance, according to Dr. LaDue's office, they could have saved about $4,000.

If you'd like more information here's the link to Dr. LaDue's practice you can click here or call 833-PET-HERO.

© 2018 WTLV