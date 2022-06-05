Save money on diapers, part of Florida tax relief package

The tax relief package includes tax breaks on household essentials, children's items, and disaster preparation, among other things.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Floridians can now save money on essentials as the $1.2 billion tax relief package signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis takes effect on Friday.

Diapers, clothes and shoes for babies and toddlers will be tax-free for a full year starting July 1. Gov. DeSantis called the package the "largest tax relief in the history of the state of Florida."

He signed the bill, HB 7071, earlier this year on May 6.

"We have the worst inflation in the country in over 40 years," Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference about the tax package, taking shots at President Biden's administration.

Here is what else the bill includes:

Children's books will be tax-free for three months, from May 14 through Aug. 14

will be tax-free for three months, from May 14 through Aug. 14 School supplies will be tax-free during the 14-day Back-to-School Tax Holiday from July 25 through Aug. 7

will be tax-free during the 14-day Back-to-School Tax Holiday from July 25 through Aug. 7 Gas tax will be reduced by about $.25 per gallon starting Oct. 1 for the $200 million gas tax holiday

will be reduced by about $.25 per gallon starting Oct. 1 for the $200 million gas tax holiday Emergencies supplies will be tax-free during the 14-day Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday from May 28 through June 10

will be tax-free during the 14-day Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday from May 28 through June 10 Impact-resistant windows, doors and garage doors will be tax-free for 2 years starting July 1

will be tax-free for 2 years starting July 1 Tools and home improvement supplies like work boots, power tools and toolboxes will be tax-free for one week from Sept. 3 through Sept. 9

like work boots, power tools and toolboxes will be tax-free for one week from Sept. 3 through Sept. 9 Energy star appliances will be tax-free for one year starting July 1

will be tax-free for one year starting July 1 Boating, camping, fishing, sports and outdoor equipment will be tax-free during the 7-day Freedom Week tax holiday from July 1 through July 7.