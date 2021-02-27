Watch this: Coyote goes swimming in Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. — Upon closer look, that's no dog swimming in Sarasota Bay.
Sarasota Police Department officers got a call this week from a concerned charter captain about a possible dog stranded in New Pass, the agency said. One responding officer jumped in the water to try and capture it.
When that wasn't successful, he jumped in the water again and realized the dog wasn't any dog, it was a coyote.
The animal was guided back toward land and onto some rocks near Ken Thompson Park, the police department said. From there, it ran off to safety.
