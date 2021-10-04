9 passengers OK following boat fire on Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. — Nine passengers were safely brought to shore following a boat fire on Sarasota Bay, according to police.
It happened Saturday morning about 350 yards west of the 10th Street boat ramp, the Sarasota Police Department tweeted.
Police say a 24-foot boat caught fire. Officers, plus other people nearby, were able to bring everyone back to dry land.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Editor's note: The Sarasota Police Department initially said 12 people were on board the boat. There were nine, the department has since reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
