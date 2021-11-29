Santa trades sleigh for a JTA bus to bring free surprise rides this holiday season

Bus riders across Jacksonville will get to enjoy Christmas music and holiday decorations on the bus with Santa at the wheel.

Santa Claus is coming to town, but this year he's traded his sleigh for a bus as part of JTA's annual 'Holiday Bus' promotion.

JTA says the Holiday Bus is a great way to cheer people up and to give them a pleasant surprise.

The JTA Holiday Bus is running until Jan. 2.