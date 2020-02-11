Santa Claus is coming to Jacksonville malls for socially-distanced experience

He will be at both The Avenues Mall and The St. Johns Town Center locations starting Nov. 27.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get your calendars ready boys and girls -- Santa Claus is coming to town!

The main man himself will be stopping at The Avenues and The St. Johns Town Center later this month to help spread some Christmas cheer and bring smiles to the faces of good little boys and good little girls through his Santa Photo Experience.

He will be at both locations starting Nov. 27.

Unlike previous years, Santa Claus will be meeting families in a safe, socially-distanced manner. He and his helpers will also be wearing masks and require his visitors to make reservations before they go see him.

The hours at both locations will be Monday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Santa will be between Box Lunch and Express at the Avenues. He will be near Lush Cosmetics and Tory Burch at the St. Johns Town Center.

Make reservations by clicking here.

The hours at both locations will be Monday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.