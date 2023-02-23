Two Sandalwood students arrested after reportedly attacking, robbing another student

Police identified and arrested two students after the attack. The victim did receive medical treatment, according to the district.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A student was attacked and robbed by another student at Sandalwood High School on Thursday morning.

The school was placed on a "code yellow" while school police investigated an attack, according to Duval County Public Schools.

Police identified and arrested two students after the attack. The victim received medical treatment, according to the district.

The condition of the student is unknown at this time.

Read the full message sent to families below:

"Good morning Saints families, this is Principal Hatcher.

I apologize for interrupting your morning, but unfortunately, I have very disappointing news to share with you regarding an isolated incident that took place on our campus this morning

We placed the school on a Code Yellow as school police investigated a report that one of our students had been attacked and robbed by another student in one of the school's restrooms. Through their investigation, school police were able to immediately identify and arrest two students in connection with this incident.

We are in direct contact with the family of the victim who was able to receive medical care and assistance this morning.

Again, I am very disappointed to share this information with you. What happened today was absolutely unacceptable, and it is troubling when young people make decisions that lead to these outcomes. I do want to thank our school police and security teams for their work this morning in identifying the suspects and placing them in custody.