Sandalwood students arrested after attacking student for Supreme fanny pack, police report says

The school officer found the student bleeding in the nurse's office from an apparent stab wound, according to the arrest report.

Two Sandalwood students were arrested on Thursday after allegedly jumping and attacking another student. Arrest reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reveal new details about the attack.

The school safety officer responded to a call for help inside the school. When the officer arrived at the nurses office, he saw the victim with blood on his head from an apparent stab wound, according to the report. The student explained that he was in the bathroom when two boys "jumped him" before trying to steal his Supreme fanny pack. He said both the boys were wearing black - One of the boys was tall and one was short.

The fanny pack is worth $400, the report said.

An employee witnessed the victim bleeding when he came out of the restroom. She then saw two more students come out of the restroom, who she intercepted as she thought they might have been involved in an altercation. The employee then called the assistant principal to come help, according to the report.

Another witness heard noises coming from one of the stalls in the bathroom, according to the report. He said it sounded like they were fighting and he saw three people in one stall. He left the restroom quickly so he would not be involved. Police checked his hands to make sure he did not have any injuries.

Sections of the report are fully redacted.

Both students involved were arrested. The students face charges for armed robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a weapon on school property.

The school was placed on lockdown after the incident.

First Coast News will not be naming those involved as they are juveniles.

Read the full message sent to families after the incident:

"Good morning Saints families, this is Principal Hatcher.

I apologize for interrupting your morning, but unfortunately, I have very disappointing news to share with you regarding an isolated incident that took place on our campus this morning

We placed the school on a Code Yellow as school police investigated a report that one of our students had been attacked and robbed by another student in one of the school's restrooms. Through their investigation, school police were able to immediately identify and arrest two students in connection with this incident.

We are in direct contact with the family of the victim who was able to receive medical care and assistance this morning.

Again, I am very disappointed to share this information with you. What happened today was absolutely unacceptable, and it is troubling when young people make decisions that lead to these outcomes. I do want to thank our school police and security teams for their work this morning in identifying the suspects and placing them in custody.