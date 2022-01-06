Sandalwood High School increases security in response to social media threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sandalwood High School will be implementing enhanced security measures on Friday.
Officials with the Duval County Public Schools sent out a message to student's families alerting them of a reported threatening statement made on social media.
A student reported hearing a violent threat on a live stream.
Law enforcement has been notified. According to the school, screens, bag checks, and additional officers will all be implemented on Friday.
If you have any information about any threats of violence, please contact Duval County Public Schools.