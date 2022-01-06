Sandalwood High School increases security in response to social media threat

A student reported hearing a violent threat on a live stream.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sandalwood High School will be implementing enhanced security measures on Friday.

Officials with the Duval County Public Schools sent out a message to student's families alerting them of a reported threatening statement made on social media.

A student reported hearing a violent threat on a live stream.

Law enforcement has been notified. According to the school, screens, bag checks, and additional officers will all be implemented on Friday.