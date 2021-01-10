City of Jacksonville has a plan to address the train issues in San Marco

City leaders agreed to lend FDOT nearly $980,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ask people who live and work in San Marco and they will tell you how sometimes you can get stuck spending too much time waiting for a train to pass by.

During some afternoons, the San Marco train is at a complete stop.

It's such an issue, the train has its own parody Twitter account.

As soon as the rail guards drop, one's time is at the mercy of an infamous train. Avery Garret was at the front of traffic when a train stopped. With a smirk, he expressed how he was slightly annoyed at the inconvenience.

"I'm frustrated, but this isn't the word situation I've been caught behind this train in," Garret said.

While the train was still for at least five minutes, a line of traffic formed behind Garret. Some people who were walking eventually climbed over the train.

To San Marco business owner, Morgan Butler, it can be a nuisance to when a train blocks her commute.

"I do get stopped, I feel like once or twice a week," Butler added.

Councilman Al Ferraro, District Two, has witnessed the train come to a complete stop. That is why city leaders agreed to give the Florida Department of Transportation nearly $980,000. The purpose is to install new tracks. Ferraro admitted how he was once caught behind a train.

"The idea of this [project] is that the trains are still going to come through," Ferraro explained. "They're just not going to be parked out there."

It's an estimated $35 million dollar project. Something the city of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority and FDOT agreed on. The councilman said changes would "free up businesses for ordinary traffic."