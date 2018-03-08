SAN MARCO, Fla. -- While Florida is known as the "Sunshine State," it's no surprise that in Florida there are heavy downpours at times. San Marco homeowners are once again asking for help with city water pumps after another consecutive day of heavy rain.

“Every time we have a lot of rain this happens," said Andrew Ostrander. "I think this is the worst it's been in a while."

Ostrander understands Florida weather. He's been living here for five years and in San Marco for about five months.

While some may say you get used to the rain, the amount of rain that collects in San Marco is different.

Thursday, Whatley Memorial Park looked more like a swimming pool. Water on main roads made it up to some cars side-doors.

“When I got home from work, I had to park like a few blocks down that way to get into my house," Ostrander said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had to help push some cars out of the road.

“It just keeps coming, so still can’t move, just pretty much stuck here,” Danielle Currie said.

Currie got stuck driving through town on her way to her second job, leaving her in her car for two hours waiting for the tow truck to arrive.

“Just for an afternoon storm, this isn’t that bad, it’s a little scary,” said Currie.

“It’s rained some much that the ground is really saturated, the drainage system doesn't really have anywhere to go,” said Ostrander.

The Department of Public Works is planning an $8 million upgrade to area pumps, but it’s still in the design phase and will take at least a year and a half to complete.

But following this rain, leaving him up to his knees, climbing his fence line and forcing his dog to swim to find a place to pee, Ostrander says homeowners’ need action now.

“I think if there’s a hurricane and it’s this for a longer period of time, there could be some real issues,” he said.

© 2018 WTLV