Families in San Marco are seeing flooded streets and damaged cars, but they might not see any significant changes until 2020, according to the Jacksonville department of public works.

“What I'd like to see happen is a faster solution,” said Edward Descallar of Riviera Street.

Descallar sent First Coast News this video that shows his wife walking through a foot of water outside his home. Riviera Street floods even after moderate storms, Descallar said. The water also flooded his car.

“It smells terrible,” Descalar said. “It becomes a hazard. You don’t want black mold growing in your car."

The Department of Public Works, tells First Coast News it’s planning to add a pump station nearby on LaSalle Street, but the $8 million project is still in the design phase. Once that’s done, the construction will take about a year and a half, which means Descallar and his neighbors might not see the flooding fixed until 2020 at the earliest.

In the meantime, Descallar and others in the neighborhood keep rain boots in their cars, because to protect their cars, some days they have to park up the street and walk through standing water just to get home.

Descallar isn’t just a concerned neighbor, he’s also a doctor, who says flooded streets aren’t just inconvenient, they’re also dangerous.

“You have to kind of walk through dirty water and it becomes a health issue,” Descallar said. “It’s a safety risk.”

