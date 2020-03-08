San Marco business owners, homeowners keeping positive outlook for Isaias, not prepping for weather impacts

Four feet of water had to be flushed out from his San Marco business. “Throughout the whole building to the point where we had to gut the whole building and redo it,” he told First Coast News. He survived Hurricane Dorian last year pretty much unscathed, and this time he isn't planning to use sandbags.

Lutzen has generators should he need to use them, but he's taking his chances based on what's he's seen so far with Isaias.



"We are vigilant. We've got a kit together for water intrusion and stuff like that,” he said.



Lutzen is counting his blessings, having been through hurricanes and lucky enough to recover while some of his neighbors did not.



"A lot of them did not come back from it. We did. We were fortunate,” he said.