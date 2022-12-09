A U-Haul to fight Ian - Why not? San Marco business learned the hard way from Irma

Rusted Vintage Market on San Marco Blvd was flooded out in Irma some five years ago. This time around, they have an aggressive strategy to protect their shop.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Irma clobbered San Marco a half decade ago. So this time with Ian, the folks who run Rusted, a Vintage Market, weren't going to fool around. They pulled a big U-Haul in front of their shop on San Marco Blvd and loaded up much of their store.

They picked up all the items off their floor and put some on high shelves.

Back in 2017, Irma pushed flood waters through all their efforts to stay dry.

Shop owners say sandbags didn't help. Water even rose up through the floorboards.

Their antique and vintage consignment clients lost just about everything.

Beautiful, large pieces had to be thrown into the junk pile because mold would likely ruin the wood - Just drying in the sun didn't solve that problem.

Still, the popular store reopened in San Marco.