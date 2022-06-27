At least 40 found dead inside semitruck in southwest San Antonio, sources say

Police are expected to provide more information soon. At least eight others have been taken to local hospitals.

SAN ANTONIO — More than 40 people were found dead inside a semitruck in far southwest San Antonio Monday evening, multiple law enforcement sources tell KENS 5.

A heavy law enforcement presence made up of over 20 emergency vehicles was deployed to the area of Quintana Road and Cassin Drive around 6 p.m., converging at a semitruck. That's on the far southwest side, south of Pearsall Park.

It’s unknown if anyone has been detained.

There were multiple ambulances and medical transports at the scene. Baptist Medical Center in downtown San Antonio told KENS 5 it has received five patients, all with critical injuries. At least three others were taken to a Methodist Healthcare facility in the Alamo City.

KENS 5 has multiple crews working to find out more. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is also on the scene, as is SAFD Chief Charles Hood; we're expecting to hear from authorities soon.

Just arrived here on scene at Quintana & Cassin. Heavy law enforcement presence surrounding an 18-wheeler. This is SAFD Incident Command post arriving. I’m on one side and @MattCHouston is on the other side. #kens5 pic.twitter.com/xDhNVeVTaq — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) June 28, 2022

Downtown Baptist: one medical person told me four EMS units came here, each with two patients. Hospital has not confirmed. Waiting for an update #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/glW9MUwhWF — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) June 28, 2022

---

