Siblings, ages 11 and 17, missing in Georgia

DECATUR, Ga. — UPDATE: Police said 11-year-old Sameem Ibn-Phillips Jr. has been located and returned home on Sunday afternoon. They are still looking for his sister, Sajidah. 

ORIGINAL STORY: DeKalb County Police are looking for an 11 and 17 year old who went missing Saturday morning.

Sameem Ibn-Phillips Jr. and Sajidah Phillips, two siblings, were last seen on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. near their home in Decatur, police said. 

Sameem is 5-foot tall and 152 pounds and Sajidah is 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes. 

Police said they may be with their small dog.

If you see them, please call 911 or 770-724-7710.

Credit: DeKalb County Police
Sameem Ibn-Phillips Jr. and Sajidah Phillips

