MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police said a 13-year-old does not have any money or a cell phone and went missing at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Samantha Major was last seen leaving 1805 Roswell Road wearing a black hoodie with a red rose design, pink Adidas shoes and unknown pants.

"It is possible she found a friend to stay with, but the temperature is dropping quickly and with the limited clothing she is wearing everyone is concerned for her safety," police said in an alert.

According to her family, she received troubling news and ran away from home Sunday evening.

Major is 5-foot-4 and about 150 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.