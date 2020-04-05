The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida announced Monday that the organization is closing the Child Development Center, effectively immediately.

"In the height of COVID-19, we were forced to reassess the program's viability, and unfortunately led to this conclusion," said Salvation Army in a press release.

The Salvation Army says it will do whatever it can to assist the employees affected by this decision and will work with the families who had children enrolled to find alternative programs.

The organization says it will also continue to offer families of the Towers Center of Hope scholarships to accredited learning centers and families in need.

“Since 1891, The Salvation Army has provided numerous services to meet the needs of men, women and children in Jacksonville and surrounding communities," said Major Keath Biggers, Administrator for The Salvation Army serving Northeast Florida. "We are so grateful to all who enable us to serve the whosoever daily."

All other Salvation Army of Northeast Florida programs will operate as usual and continue to meet the daily needs of the most vulnerable populations.