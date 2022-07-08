Salt-N-Pepa's 'Push It!' checklist to get you ready for Friday's Vystar Memorial Arena show

The New Kids on the Block "Mixtape Tour" with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue is happening in Jacksonville Friday. We're never gonna give you up.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Going down Friday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena at 8 p.m. is the New Kids on the Block's "Mixtape Tour" featuring boy-band wonders, who are now a grown-man-band, New Kids on the Block, along with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

To be clear, that's, "Whatta man, whatta man, whatta man, whatta man, whatta mighty good man who's never gonna give you up and never gonna let you down."

To get you ready for the big show First Coast News has prepared this un-official Salt-N-Pepa "Push It!" checklist.

Clear the way for the Grammy Award-winning forever hip-hop rulers Salt-N-Pepa. Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton. (DJ Spinderella will not be performing.)

Things you can push or not push with the musical aid of Salt-N-Pepa's power-sass dance anthem "Push It!" :

1. Contractions, while giving birth, like this woman:

2. Grocery cart.

3. Lawn mower.

4. A boulder, for all of eternity. For this we go live to the Greek myth Sisyphus, who is as we speak, pushing a boulder up a hill for all eternity. He's pushing the heck outa that thing.

Now for the rapid fire section of the "Push It!" checklist:

5. Buttons: elevator buttons, a power button, an eject button, or a generic, somewhat impending big red button. All of which can be enhanced by the song "Push it!"

6. Olympic bobsled.

7. And worst case scenario, to cap it off, if your car breaks down, you can always get out and push it, push it real good.

This concludes our un-official checklist of things you can you push to Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It!"