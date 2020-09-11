Salt Life co-founder moved to Palm Beach County jail for manslaughter case

”Something like this really does send shock waves throughout our community," said Columbia County Sgt. Steven Khachigan.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One of the Salt Life co-founders has been booked into a Palm Beach County jail with two felonies in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Lake City woman.

Michael Hutto was originally arrested in Jacksonville but has since been transferred to Palm Beach County and charged with manslaughter and a weapons offense.

”Something like this really does send shock waves throughout our community," said Columbia County Sgt. Steven Khachigan. He says two weeks ago, Lora Duncan's family called the Columbia County Sheriff's Office asking for a well-being check.

Detectives learned Duncan had been staying at a Hilton in Riviera Beach, Fl. When they went to her room, detectives say they found her dead with a single gunshot wound.

Hutto, 54, was arrested a day later at a Jacksonville hospital where he was being treated for a medical emergency.

NEW on #GMJ: Salt Life co-founder Michael Hutto has been moved out of Duval Co. Jail to Palm Beach Co. Jail. He’s charged w/ manslaughter & a weapons offense in connection to the death of an 18 year old in Palm Beach County. @FCN2go Records show no bond. pic.twitter.com/kelp05DVEC — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) November 9, 2020

The question remains: did the two know each other and how? Jail records list his home address as Wellborn, Florida which is 15 miles east of Lake City where Duncan was living.

Jail records show there is no bond set for Hutto.

A review hearing was originally set for 2 p.m. on Nov. 9, but he was moved to Palm Beach before then.