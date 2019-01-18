ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's just a fact that parts of st. Augustine flood, but some areas are experiencing high water more often than others.

The city of St. Augustine is trying to buy some land sale in the Davis Shores neighborhood on Coquina Avenue.

The city's Public Works Director Mike Cullum believes purchasing this land will help alleviate flooding in that neighborhood.

Tom Boyle pointed to his front porch and said, "It got all the way up to the stoop right there." His yard and street in Davis Shores flood consistently, and not just during a hurricane or strong storm.

"Just in a high tide," he nodded.

Cullum said one of the reasons the area floods is a muck creek on Coquina Avenue. He said when there is a nor'easter and a high tide, the water in the creek rises so high, it floods over the avenue.

"And cars can't come through here, and it's salt water," Cullum explained. "We had one car with water up the floorboards the day after Thanksgiving."

He said the City of St. Augustine couldn't do much with the creek because it's on private property, but that property is now for sale.

Sign up for the GMJ On the Go Thanks for signing up! Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please check your email to confirm your subscription. Please try again later.

Submit

And the city commission just gave the go-ahead to buy the two parcels at 91 and 93 Coquina Avenue for about $470,000. Cullum said the sale is pending.

The city plans to clean out the muck in the creek, put in special tide valves to help with drainage, and "we'll build a berm along the edge of the property that will prohibit flooding at a certain point."

But wait there's more.

Cullum walked First Coast News to the edge of the property to see the waterfront view. "We're looking at the Intra-coastal waterway."

If the city acquires this waterfront property, "we'll make this into a nice neighborhood park. This will be the view for the citizens to enjoy," he said as he looked out over the marsh.

Cullum said the city has not decided what to do with the abandoned house on the property. One option would be to move it.

The park is a bonus. But the idea of less flooding is what hundreds of neighbors like Boyle are really hoping for.

"I think we're all excited about that and not have to deal with the continuous flooding," Boyle smiled.