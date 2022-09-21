Photos: Two boats wash ashore in First Coast, one in Crescent Beach, one in Summer Haven

A small sailboat washed ashore in Summer Haven in St. Johns County Tuesday, and a small boat washed ashore in Crescent Beach.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In two separate incidents in the past two days, small boats have washed ashore on the First Coast.

One small ship, pictured below, was found turned upside down on Crescent Beach Wednesday.

Peret Pass with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said boats were intercepted by the Coast Guard in South Florida and drifted to St. Johns County.

The spray paint that can be seen on the boats is a tag by the Coast Guard.

The boats will be destroyed.

The day before, a small sailboat washed onto the sand in Summer Haven on Mantanzas Inlet in St. Johns County.