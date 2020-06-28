Saharan dust approaching Jacksonville prompts air quality advisory

Jacksonville is now under an air quality advisory as a result of Saharan dust.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Saharan dust cloud that has hampered air quality elsewhere in North America is starting to make its mark on the First Coast.

The city of Jacksonville entered an air quality advisory Saturday, prompted by clouds of Saharan dust that have blown across the Atlantic Ocean.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the Environmental Protection Agency recorded an Air Quality Index of 158 for fine particulates for Jacksonville.

The Air Quality Index falls within the “unhealthy” threshold on the EPA’s scale.

Residents considered vulnerable — including children, older adults and those with heart and lung disease — are advised to shorten the duration of outdoor activities and to avoid strenuous exercise when outside.

Those at less risk are advised to pursue less strenuous activities if possible.

The city sent out automatic calls and text messages Saturday evening to notify residents of the advisory.