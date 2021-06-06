Safety tips during the '100 deadliest days' for teenage drivers

Some tips for teens to avoid distractions include not having other teens in the car, not driving at night or tired, and keeping cell phones out of sight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Memorial Day marks the beginning of what's known as the '100 deadliest days' for teen drivers, and it runs through Labor Day, according to the American Automobile Association.

More than 2,000 teens are involved in fatal crashes each year. In Florida, an average of 40 teens are involved in deadly accidents during the 100 deadliest days, and in Georgia, 27 teens die during the same time period, according to AAA.

AAA Florida spokesman Mark Jenkins says traffic crashes are the number one leading cause of death for teenagers in the United States.

“Teen drivers are three times more likely to be killed in a crash than someone who’s 20 years old or older. That’s because teen drivers are inexperienced and often more impulsive than a more seasoned driver, which creates a dangerous environment not only for the teen driver but everyone else on the road as well," Jenkins said.

Jenkins encourages parents to set a good example when they drive and to have a parent-teen driving agreement.

“Establish strict ground rules when it comes to distractions including no cell phone use while they’re behind the wheel and no other teen passengers in the vehicle that could be a potential distraction," Jenkins said.

AAA reports some of the riskiest things teenage drivers can do on the road include using a cell phone behind the wheel, speeding, and having other teens in the car. Other dangerous behaviors include not wearing a seat belt, driving at night, and driving while tired.

Jenkins encourages parents to spend at least 50 hours with their teen while he or she is learning to drive, in addition to enrolling their teen in both online and in-person driving classes.