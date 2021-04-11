Safety protocols in place as Jacksonville Fair returns

The 66th annual fair will be held from November 4-14. This year, COVID safety is top of mind.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Greater Jacksonville Fair is a family-friendly event for rides, food and fun!

Security is also a huge factor for organizers.

“We’ve increased security tenfold from years ago. We have checks, metal detectors coming in… we have 30-40 officers in addition to the guard service we hire,” said Bill Olson, Greater Jacksonville Fair President.

The fair has 4-H animal encounters, a Kid’s Play Zone, and Magic Shows.

There will also be a lineup for entertainment.

First Coast News asked people will they attend this year’s fair and there were various responses.

Some say it’s too soon to re-open the fair after last year’s closure.

Other people say they are looking forward to attending the fair.

“I think it’s safe to go as long as everyone wears their mask,” said Ethel Reid.

“It’s just like the football games, they quit doing all that.

"Everybody is vaccinated now,” said Sean Phillips. Regular admission for adults is $10. Admission for children and seniors is $6.

Regular parking will be $5 around the Sports Complex throughout the fair.