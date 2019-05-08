Nearly a year ago, a gunman killed two people at a video gaming tournament at the Jacksonville Landing.

That makes this weekend's tragedies a grim reminder for people in Jacksonville.

It hit home to one man attending a concert at Daily's Place on Sunday night.

Kellen Harp said the thought of a mass shooting can change one's approach to being in a public setting.

“Coming to a place like this, a concert where everyone’s coming to have a good time, but it’s something now that’s in the back of my mind,” Harp said.

First Coast News crime and safety expert Mark Baughman said areas like that can be targets.

“The areas with most vulnerability obviously are stores, public venues, where officers are not there and they have to respond,” Baughman said.

Baughman said simple measures like being aware of your surroundings, knowing the nearest exit and knowing what to do in a dangerous situation can be life-saving.

"I don't think it's necessarily 'run, hide or fight' in that order," he said. "It's one of those three depending on where you are in proximity to the threat. If you're in a position where you can overcome an individual and they didn't see you, there's your fight."

It’s something that Harp keeps in mind while trying to enjoy life.

“It’s just jarring obviously, and it makes you consider where you’re at at all times," Harp said. "People come here to let go and have a good time. It’s challenging to do that when you think about things going on in our country, these are so random that they could happen to you.”

Baughman adds that it's important to keep an eye on anyone acting or dressing suspicious. He also said it's important that if you see something, say something.