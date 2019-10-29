JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Jacksonville gets ready to host one of the biggest games of the year, the Florida-Georgia game, city agencies are prepping security efforts before the big match.

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers have been meeting with other city agencies to keep spectators safe. He said they couldn't go into specific plans regarding those safety measures.

"As far as what [organizers] do operationally -- how they institute a plan and everything with JSO in coordination with state and federal authorities -- they have a plan they're going to enhance all the time," First Coast News Crime and Safety Analyst Mark Baughman said.

Sporting events, like this weekend's match-up, are considered soft targets, Baughman said. This means they're vulnerable to potential attacks.

Baughman said the Walmart in Georgia where a man fired several rounds before turning the gun on himself Saturday also qualified as a soft target.

"It shouldn't be that way," he said. "People shouldn't think that way. They should safeguard themselves no doubt, but it shouldn't keep them from going to a Walmart, or any type of business out there where they want to shop and be customers and get things."

Baughman said it may sound obvious, but his advice for staying safe at the game and in one's day-to-day life is to be aware.

"Be cognizant of your surroundings," he said. "Look where you're at. If you've gone to the game before, you know what's normal and what's not normal. Pick up on certain things or indicators."

The congregation at Chabad on the Southside said they're constantly cognizant of their surroundings, especially after the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue one year ago.

RELATED: Pittsburgh synagogue attack worst on worshiping Jews in U.S. history, archivist says

“We’re at a new reality in the United States where we do have to be concerned at our places of worship, at our Jewish centers and organizations, that we can be subject to an attack and it’s a new reality," Rabbi Shmuli Novack said.

After the shooting in Pittsburgh, Rabbi Shmuli said he and his congregation spoke with local law enforcement about ways to make their building safer.

"There’s the potential for another attack to occur, absolutely, but I don’t see people being scared away," Rabbi Shmuli said. "Everyone is still participating, perhaps with a little bit more cognizance of that, and folks are appreciative of the efforts that are being made to up the level of security."

The congregation has looked into building hardening and the FBI and Homeland Security gave safety recommendations.

“When someone becomes a target, an unfortunate target where there are mass casualties, you’re going to see people make adjustments," Baughman said. "You’re going to see places of worship, public travel venues, wherever it may be, sporting events, they keep enhancing, keep on putting measures into place so they can thwart any planned attack."

An attack at one soft target, helping another prepare for the worst.

“Eleven beautiful souls were stolen from us one year ago and our response is not to cower in fear, but to come out inspire participate and to be proudly Jewish," Rabbi Shmuli said.

Rabbi Shmuli said his congregation dedicated its service Saturday to the one year anniversary of the attack in Pittsburgh. As far as safety tips for the Florida-Georgia game, the city's sports and entertainment office will hold a press conference Tuesday morning with information about the game. Representatives from JSO, JFRD and other agencies will be there as well.

A spokesperson with the city said they'll have guest service locations Saturday around the stadium with medical help and other things spectators may need.