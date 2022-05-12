Ruth Upson Elementary on lockdown due to police activity in the area

In a message to parents, a Duval County Public Schools representative said all students and staff are safe. There is still a police presence in the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ruth Upson Elementary School in Murray Hill is on lockdown Monday after police activity was reported in the area.

Police cars could still be seen at the Uplift Church near the school at noon.

Duval County Public Schools Representative Sonya Duke-Bolden said in a message to parents that all students and staff are safe.

The school is on lockdown due to the police activity and reports of "potential sounds of gunfire in the area," Duke-Bolden said in the email.