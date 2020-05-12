Runners getting set for Festival of Lights 5K with COVID restrictions

The holiday-themed race benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospital of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, along with 1st Place Sports, will host the 25th Annual Festival of Lights 5K and Family Fun Run Saturday.

The holiday-themed race benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospital of Jacksonville.

According to the Children's Miracle Network, the hospital saw a significant loss in funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race is just one of the ways the hospital can fund life-saving healthcare for First Coast children.

Registration has closed as organizers decided not to do raceday registration to ensure proper social distancing.

Organizers will allow runners to pick up their packets on race day as long as social distancing is observed.

There will be 1,500 walkers/runners for the race, which goes through San Marcos as the streets are lit with holiday lights. Runners in the 5K will got in waves of 200 people every five minutes beginning at 6 p.m. Those participating in the fun run will be released in a single wave at 5:30 p.m.

Check-in begins at 5 p.m.

All participants are urged to wear a mask until they begin the run/walk. Once the race is finish, all participants are urged to maintain social distancing and wear masks or face coverings.

There will not be an awards ceremony. Instead, those who win an award should pick it up at the awards tent on race day or at 1st Place Sports Sunday.