After four weeks on the lam, Flash the runaway tortoise is back home with his family.

“It was just the most wonderful reunion you could ever imagine,” said Jane Everett, Flash’s owner.

Juan Cabrera and Chris Karasek spotted Flash by the railroad tracks near Pecan Park Road and Main Street. They picked him up and returned him to Everett.

“Now we’re all back to being a happy family again,” Everett said.

Everett stood on the corner of Main Street and Pecan Park in late September.

Flash returned home with small injuries on his shell and seemed more hungry than normal, but is otherwise expected to be fine.

The gate through which he made his great escape.

Everett thanked the men who found Flash.

“I have really, really great neighbors,” Everett said.

She also wanted to thank First Coast News, for helping to get the word out.

