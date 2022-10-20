Rory Diamond stepping down from role as CEO of K9s For Warriors

Diamond says being CEO for the past eight years has been an honor but that he plans to devote his time to military and city service.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rory Diamond announced Thursday that he's stepping down from his role as CEO of K9s For Warriors.

Under his leadership, K9s For Warriors has grown to be the nation’s largest provider of Service Dogs for disabled American veterans and the largest Service Dog agency in the world using primarily rescue dogs.

Diamond says being CEO for the past eight years has been an honor but that he plans to devote his time to military and city service.

"Earlier today, I met with the entire team at K9s For Warriors and let them know that I will be handing over the helm of our organization over the next several weeks," said Diamond on Facebook. "... I am compelled by my heart and convictions to focus on military service and serving a second term on the Jacksonville City Council. Earlier this year I earned a commission in the Florida National Guard and the U.S. Army and graduated from the Direct Commission Course at Ft. Benning, GA. Next, I will qualify as a Judge Advocate General and look forward to serving our state and nation as a JAG officer."

Diamond says he is incredibly proud of what K9s For Warriors has achieved for veterans and rescue dogs over the years.

"Please continue to support the team and mission as they build on our incredible success," he said.

First Coast News teams up with K9s For Warriors for a telethon event every year to help benefit military veterans suffering from PTSD, and other service related trauma.