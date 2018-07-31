JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The WWE is set to make history and headlines in Jacksonville on Monday.

The wrestling organization has announced that former UFC champion Ronda Rousey will make her nationally-televised singles match debut on WWE Raw at the Veterans Memorial Arena.

Rousey has battled at "WrestleMania" and "Money in the Bank" pay-per-views but has never been in a sanctioned match on WWE's flagship weekly program. Rousey will face Alicia Fox in a one-on-one clash for her debut Raw match.

On top of the Rousey-Fox match, the WWE is advertising several big-name stars. Roman Reign, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins headline the male roster. WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will also make an appearance.

