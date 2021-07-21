Gov. DeSantis set to speak in St. Pete as red tide plagues the area

Leading up to the governor's visit, St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman has been pushing for more help with red tide cleanup efforts from the state.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida's governor is set to speak Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at 11:30 a.m. at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

The visit comes as red tide continues to grip waterways across the Tampa Bay area. Pinellas County has been hit particularly hard. On Wednesday, county leaders said 1,346 tons of dead sea life had been cleaned up.

Leading up to the governor's visit, St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman has been pushing for more help with red tide cleanup efforts from the state. He called on the governor last week, saying he wasn't sure how much longer the city and contractors for the city could spend cleaning up dead sea life.

In response to the mayor's plea for help, a spokesperson for DeSantis said Kriseman is "either unaware of what is actually going on in his own backyard or is deliberately lying and using red tide as an attempt to score cheap political points."

The governor's office referred to the 2018 state of emergency that was declared over red tide by then-governor Rick Scott. They say the order freed up funds to aid in clean-up efforts.

"For the time being, [Florida Department of Environmental Protection] has a dedicated funding source and is providing grants to affected counties as was done in 2018, and unless that funding source is depleted, a state of emergency is not necessary," the governor's office said.