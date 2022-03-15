Gov. DeSantis expected to hold news conference in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to visit a high school with state leaders Tuesday morning.
He will hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m. at St. Petersburg Collegiate High School, located at 6605 5th Ave. N., according to a news release from his office.
House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran are expected to be in attendance.
On Monday, Florida lawmakers passed a record $112.1 billion state budget proposal that includes pay raises for state workers and a gas tax suspension before the November election. This year's session has been dominated by bitter debates on legislation involving abortion, critical race theory and instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity.
Corcoran's office last week announced that he will step down at the end of April. Corcoran, the conservative former speaker of the Florida House, was appointed in December 2018 after being recommended by DeSantis — whom he advised during the gubernatorial transition.