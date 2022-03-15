Gov. DeSantis expected to hold news conference in St. Petersburg

He will be joined by the speaker of the House and state education commissioner.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to visit a high school with state leaders Tuesday morning.

He will hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m. at St. Petersburg Collegiate High School, located at 6605 5th Ave. N., according to a news release from his office.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran are expected to be in attendance.

On Monday, Florida lawmakers passed a record $112.1 billion state budget proposal that includes pay raises for state workers and a gas tax suspension before the November election. This year's session has been dominated by bitter debates on legislation involving abortion, critical race theory and instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity.